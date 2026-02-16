Rhumbline Advisers Has $31.14 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Mueller Industries worth $31,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $119.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average is $107.84. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $139.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $527,037.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,505.65. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $116,710.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,395.44. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,664 shares of company stock worth $1,103,729. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc is a diversified manufacturer and marketer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company serves a wide range of markets including HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), refrigeration, plumbing, industrial gas, automotive and agricultural sectors. Its product portfolio encompasses copper and plastic tubing, brass fittings, valves and related components designed for fluid handling and temperature control applications.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including the Plumbing & Refrigeration segment, which supplies copper and plastic tubing, fittings and valves for residential and commercial construction markets; the Industrial Metals & Mining segment, which provides aluminum shapes and specialty brass products for industrial applications; and the Climate segment, which focuses on copper tubing and components for air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

