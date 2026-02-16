Rhumbline Advisers Has $29.84 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Markel Group worth $29,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 316.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total value of $155,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,103.80. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,119.12, for a total transaction of $2,818,429.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $127,927,036.16. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,900. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $2,060.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,621.89 and a one year high of $2,207.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,012.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,100.00.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

