Rhumbline Advisers Has $27.78 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Avery Dennison worth $27,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 89.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 156.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $195.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.03. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $197.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,104.60. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $213.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

