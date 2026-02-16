Rhumbline Advisers Has $27.53 Million Stake in CubeSmart $CUBE

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 676,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,559 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of CubeSmart worth $27,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,813,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,748,000 after purchasing an additional 75,855 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 164,585.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 658,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,583,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after acquiring an additional 32,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in CubeSmart by 29.3% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 460,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 104,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.12. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $44.13.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 135.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

