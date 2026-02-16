Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of MongoDB worth $26,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,321,000 after purchasing an additional 744,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,554,000 after buying an additional 80,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,597,000 after acquiring an additional 68,611 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,435,000 after buying an additional 1,069,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,045,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,591,000 after acquiring an additional 175,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $368.40 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $444.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -423.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.60.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total value of $440,002.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,824.50. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 62,353 shares of company stock worth $25,440,798 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on MongoDB from $338.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.29.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

