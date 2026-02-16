Reviewing Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) and Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) and Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Keppel”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $804.06 million 1.06 $176.23 million $3.18 8.91 Keppel $4.58 billion 3.91 $603.62 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Keppel has higher revenue and earnings than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Keppel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation 15.97% 13.36% 6.31% Keppel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Keppel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 3 1 0 2.25 Keppel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.09%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Keppel.

Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Keppel pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Keppel on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services. The company develops and operates data centres; telecommunication services; sells telecommunication and information technology equipment; procures, installs, operates, and maintenance of solar generation facilities; and operates golf club. In addition, it engages electricity, energy, and power supply; general wholesale trading; purchase and sells gaseous fuels; develops of district heating and cooling system; environmental, technologies, and engineering works; solid waste treatment; design and constructs waste-to-energy and desalination plants; commercial power generation; renewable energy generation; and owns and operates hotel. Further, the company offers property investment and development; real estate construction; trades communication systems and accessories; operates telecommunication network; IT consulting and outsourcing; distributes of IT products; colocation services; fixed and other related telecommunication services; ICT solutions; management services; fund management; investment advisory; and real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as Keppel Corporation and changed its name to Keppel Ltd. in January 2024. Keppel Ltd. Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

