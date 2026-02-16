Reviewing Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) and Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Rapt Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Rapt Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Solid Biosciences and Rapt Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 1 0 10 0 2.82 Rapt Therapeutics 1 10 1 1 2.15

Profitability

Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 137.48%. Rapt Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.44, indicating a potential downside of 16.07%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Rapt Therapeutics.

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Rapt Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -71.54% -58.27% Rapt Therapeutics N/A -61.81% -54.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Rapt Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$124.70 million ($2.49) -2.49 Rapt Therapeutics N/A N/A -$129.87 million ($11.06) -5.22

Rapt Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapt Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Rapt Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It is also developing AVB-401 for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; SGT-601 to treat a rare cardiac disease characterized by mutations in the gene that codes for cardiac troponin T protein, which helps coordinate contraction of the heart muscle; SGT-701 for treatment of rare inherited disease characterized by mutations in the RBM20 gene, a cardiac splicing factor that regulates alternative splicing, and codes for RNA binding motif protein 20; and AVB-202-TT to treat Friedreich's ataxia, as well as other drugs for the treatment of cardiac and other diseases. In addition, the company is involved in developing platform technologies, including capsid libraries and dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one capsid. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne; and a license agreement with the University of Washington, University of Missouri, and University of Florida. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

About Rapt Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues. Its lead oncology drug candidate is tivumecirnon (FLX475), an oral small molecule CCR4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

