Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 44,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $222.92 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,300.40. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

