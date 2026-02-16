Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Reliance by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reliance from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.25.

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total transaction of $869,394.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,794.76. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,646,851.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,933,353.50. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $343.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.50. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $365.59.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

