Region Group (ASX:RGN) Insider Rhonda Lloyd Purchases 27,000 Shares

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Free Report) insider Rhonda Lloyd purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.27 per share, with a total value of A$61,290.00.

Rhonda Lloyd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Rhonda Lloyd acquired 800 shares of Region Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,904.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Rhonda Lloyd acquired 12,000 shares of Region Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.39 per share, with a total value of A$28,680.00.

Region Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Region Group Dividend Announcement

About Region Group

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 282.0%. Region Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,400.00%.

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group. Region Group comprises two registered managed investment schemes, Region Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Region Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788).

Featured Stories

