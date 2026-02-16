REA Group (ASX:REA) Insider Kelly Rosmarin Purchases 575 Shares

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Kelly Rosmarin acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$172.32 per share, for a total transaction of A$99,084.00.

The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 74.0%. REA Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

