Quhuo Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 72,534 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 56,461 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,129 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quhuo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quhuo presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Quhuo Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Quhuo stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 141,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,511. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported ($27.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.96 million during the quarter.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Inc is a China-based mobile internet platform that provides digital solutions for personalized mobility and driver management services. The company connects passengers and corporate clients with professional chauffeurs through its on-demand and scheduled ride-hailing offerings, emphasizing safety, reliability and customer experience. Quhuo’s smartphone applications support real-time booking, route optimization and seamless digital payment processing for iOS and Android users.

In addition to its core passenger transportation business, Quhuo delivers business-to-business SaaS solutions to automotive enterprises and logistics providers.

See Also

