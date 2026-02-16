PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Insider Buys £22,750 in Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider David Tyler bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £22,750.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £382.52 million, a P/E ratio of -65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. PZ Cussons plc has a 52-week low of GBX 65.09 and a 52-week high of GBX 92.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.81.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PZ Cussons had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PZ Cussons plc will post 13.9099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.