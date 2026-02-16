Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 199,930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terra Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,785,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James Financial raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,200.72. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.0%

SYK stock opened at $366.02 on Monday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $404.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.13. The firm has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

