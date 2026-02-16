Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.39% of FormFactor worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in FormFactor by 18.4% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 208.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 39,606 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,574,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,589,675. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $500,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,253.20. This represents a 29.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 100,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,248,373 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore raised their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded FormFactor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

FORM stock opened at $96.76 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 140.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

