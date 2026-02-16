Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 26,437 Shares of BlackLine $BL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.33% of BlackLine worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 924,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,292 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.9% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 520,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,830,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BlackLine from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.85.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. BlackLine had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

