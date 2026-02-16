Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,496 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.25% of CLEAR Secure worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 248,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 116,385 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure in the second quarter valued at $521,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in CLEAR Secure by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 196,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $32.53 on Monday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CLEAR Secure from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

View Our Latest Report on YOU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Adam Wiener sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,190. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $636,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $636,853. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,532 shares of company stock worth $1,446,812. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About CLEAR Secure

(Free Report)

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.