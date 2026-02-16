Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi raised its position in Stellantis by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 110,680,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,327,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,724,000. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in Stellantis by 11.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,630,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 18.1% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,568,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Stellantis by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,739,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,509 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised Stellantis from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Stellantis stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. Stellantis N.V. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

