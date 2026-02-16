Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Loop Capital set a $550.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.17.

CRWD opened at $429.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.98, a P/E/G ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Large consumer distribution deal — NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power Threat Protection Pro, expanding CrowdStrike’s reach from enterprise into millions of consumer users and opening a new channel for threat-intel monetization. NordVPN Selects CrowdStrike

Large consumer distribution deal — NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power Threat Protection Pro, expanding CrowdStrike’s reach from enterprise into millions of consumer users and opening a new channel for threat-intel monetization. Positive Sentiment: Reputation boost — CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ 2026 “Voice of the Customer” for User Authentication, citing top product capability ratings and strong willingness-to-recommend, which supports enterprise sales momentum. CrowdStrike Named a Customers’ Choice

Reputation boost — CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ 2026 “Voice of the Customer” for User Authentication, citing top product capability ratings and strong willingness-to-recommend, which supports enterprise sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upgrades tailwind — At least one analyst turned bullish on CrowdStrike today as part of a set of upgrades, which can drive buying interest and validate the growth story. This CrowdStrike Analyst Turns Bullish

Analyst/upgrades tailwind — At least one analyst turned bullish on CrowdStrike today as part of a set of upgrades, which can drive buying interest and validate the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Options activity indicates bullish positioning — “Smart money” options flow shows elevated bets on CRWD, suggesting some traders expect further upside in the near term. Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRWD Options

Options activity indicates bullish positioning — “Smart money” options flow shows elevated bets on CRWD, suggesting some traders expect further upside in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broker target adjusted — Rosenblatt lowered its price target from $630 to $555 but kept a “buy” rating, a mixed signal (still positive conviction but reduced upside). Rosenblatt Adjusts CrowdStrike Price Target

Broker target adjusted — Rosenblatt lowered its price target from $630 to $555 but kept a “buy” rating, a mixed signal (still positive conviction but reduced upside). Neutral Sentiment: Media/ideas pieces — Several retail-oriented articles highlight CrowdStrike as a long-term growth pick and note it’s cheap vs. recent highs; these can attract retail buyers but are lower-impact than direct corporate news. The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Media/ideas pieces — Several retail-oriented articles highlight CrowdStrike as a long-term growth pick and note it’s cheap vs. recent highs; these can attract retail buyers but are lower-impact than direct corporate news. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears to be reporting zero shares (likely bad/missing data) and shows no meaningful days-to-cover — not a reliable signal for current positioning.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

