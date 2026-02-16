Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.39% of MYR Group worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 44.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $273.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MYR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.72 and a 1-year high of $283.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.85 and a 200 day moving average of $214.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clear Str upgraded MYR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.71.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ: MYRG) is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

