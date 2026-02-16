Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.39% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 94.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 292.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 77.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 25.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $135.53 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.24 and a 1-year high of $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.08, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 11,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,445.28. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $240,083.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,590.28. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,355,265. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) is a diversified energy services holding company headquartered in Dover, Delaware. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company engages in natural gas distribution, transmission and storage; propane distribution; wholesale propane supply; and contract compression and natural gas liquids processing. Its core mission is to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective energy solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers across multiple U.S.

