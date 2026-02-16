Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $10.67 Million Position in California Water Service Group $CWT

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.39% of California Water Service Group worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 311,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,979,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on California Water Service Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

CWT stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.52%.

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is a publicly traded holding company that provides regulated water utility services through its subsidiaries. The company delivers safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater management to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers across California, Hawaii and New Mexico. Its principal operating units include California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service and Hawaii Water Service, each responsible for end‐to‐end water supply operations—from source development and treatment to distribution and customer service.

Founded in 1926 as the California Water Service Company, the group has grown to become one of the largest investor‐owned water utilities in the United States by customer count.

