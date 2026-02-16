Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.39% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $13,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 667,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 541,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after buying an additional 202,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $183.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.56. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.58 and a 52 week high of $212.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total transaction of $91,489.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,765.17. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.31, for a total value of $339,711.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,085.66. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,205 shares of company stock worth $611,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and out-licenses proprietary technologies designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies discover and develop novel medicines. Operating primarily through its research services and royalty-generating businesses, Ligand focuses on building a diversified portfolio of technology platforms and partnering with industry leaders to advance therapeutic candidates across multiple disease areas.

The company’s product offerings center around several core platforms.

