Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 33,428 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.39% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 10,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 134.0%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 100.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.