Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 94,630 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.41% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 114.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 72,553 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 137,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10,235.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 710,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,197.04. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:APLE opened at $12.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality, upscale, select-service hotels. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of properties operated under premium franchise agreements with leading lodging brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT is self-managed and internally advised, overseeing property management, revenue optimization and asset-level operations through its in-house team of hospitality professionals.

The company’s holdings encompass over 200 hotels featuring more than 30,000 guest rooms across a diverse array of markets in the United States.

