Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 56,371 Shares of Renasant Co. $RNST

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,371 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.39% of Renasant worth $13,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Renasant by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Renasant by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group increased their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of RNST opened at $40.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.99. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company had revenue of $216.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $472,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,898.71. This trade represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Jeanfreau sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $227,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,715.36. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Renasant Corporation is a financial holding company providing banking and related services through its primary subsidiary, Renasant Bank. With origins dating back to 1904 in Tupelo, Mississippi, the company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, lending and treasury management services. Renasant serves individuals, small businesses and corporate clients across the southeastern United States.

The company operates more than 110 banking offices across Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia, supplemented by a network of ATMs and digital platforms.

