Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 41,792 Shares of Avista Corporation $AVA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,792 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.39% of Avista worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth about $3,669,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 50.4% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 288,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 96,532 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Price Performance

Avista stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. Avista Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71.

Avista Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Avista

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4925 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 83.40%.

In related news, SVP Wayne O. Manuel sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $69,150.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $382,867.42. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on Avista in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avista from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Avista from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVA

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.