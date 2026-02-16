Providence Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Providence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 3.3% of Providence Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $650.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $626.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $662.60.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

