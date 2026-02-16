Providence Financial Advisors LLC Invests $7.35 Million in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Providence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,000. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 7.0% of Providence Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Providence Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,807,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,214,000 after buying an additional 1,503,658 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,176,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,115,000 after acquiring an additional 948,594 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 377.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 528,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,342,000 after acquiring an additional 417,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after acquiring an additional 408,222 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

