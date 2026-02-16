Providence Financial Advisors LLC Invests $3.61 Million in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF $PSQA

Providence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 177,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF accounts for 3.4% of Providence Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Providence Financial Advisors LLC owned about 6.64% of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 156,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 265,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 31,712 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF in the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQA opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

The Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (PSQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of floating rate, USD-denominated arbitrage collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) rated as AAA or AA by at least one of the major rating agencies. The fund specifically invests in the senior tranches of a CLO PSQA was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Palmer Square.

