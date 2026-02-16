Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 9,802 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,929,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 97.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,518,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,760 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,755,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,360 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,881,000 after buying an additional 1,405,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.4%

BATS INDA opened at $52.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.