Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 20,336 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,490,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,017 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 612.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,448,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 1,245,445 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,424,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 124,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 79,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.45.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Featured Articles

