Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 36,298 First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF $MGOV

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 1.19% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGOV opened at $20.78 on Monday. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

