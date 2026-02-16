ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 940,222 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 1,395,343 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,954,938 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,954,938 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P 500

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,286,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,917 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $17,698,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $12,257,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at $9,286,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $51.37.

About ProShares Short S&P 500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts. The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

