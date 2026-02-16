ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,095 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 47.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,982,000 after buying an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 506,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 4.5%

CZR opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77, a PEG ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.