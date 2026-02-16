Promising Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 15th

Amazon.com, Walmart, and Costco Wholesale are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to consumers—examples include department stores, supermarkets, and e-commerce retailers. For investors, these equities are evaluated by consumer demand, spending trends, seasonality, and inventory/margin pressures, and they can be more sensitive to economic cycles and changes in consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Further Reading