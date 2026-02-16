Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 1,082.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 68.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Rubrik by 352.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rubrik news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 101,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $8,317,739.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $812,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,515.68. This trade represents a 80.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 240,387 shares of company stock worth $18,436,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE RBRK opened at $54.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.39.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

