Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.9333.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRIM

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $281,361.48. Following the sale, the director owned 21,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,564.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 74,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,376. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,368,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Primoris Services by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,866,000 after buying an additional 728,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 56.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,833,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,872,000 after buying an additional 660,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,479,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,361,000 after acquiring an additional 466,192 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,880,000 after acquiring an additional 418,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Up 1.8%

PRIM stock opened at $166.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.02 and a 200 day moving average of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.37. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $174.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides a wide range of specialty contracting services across North America. The company’s operations span pipe fabrication, pipeline construction, mechanical and electrical installations, civil and structural work, and maintenance services. Primoris serves clients in the energy, utility, transportation, water and wastewater, and industrial markets, delivering turnkey solutions from design and engineering through construction and operations support.

Within its two primary business segments—Pipeline & Facility and Civil & Utility—Primoris offers pipeline installation, compressor station construction, pump station projects, and above-ground facility work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.