Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.2083.

PRME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PRME opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $595.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc (NYSE: PRME) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on harnessing the potential of prime editing, an advanced CRISPR-derived gene editing technology. By refining the tools required for precise correction of disease-causing mutations, Prime Medicine aims to develop single-dose treatments that address underlying genetic drivers of disease. The company applies its proprietary engineering and delivery platforms to optimize on-target efficiency and minimize off-target effects, positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation gene editing therapeutics.

Prime Medicine’s research and development efforts span multiple therapeutic areas, including rare genetic disorders, immuno-oncology, and autoimmune diseases.

