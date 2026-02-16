PPL Corporation $PPL Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its position in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,963 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,336,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,136,000 after purchasing an additional 515,523 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 372,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 45,154 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.0% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 325,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in PPL by 8.1% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 323,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PPL by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of PPL opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09. PPL Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

PPL Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation is an energy company that owns and operates electric transmission and distribution infrastructure and provides related customer services. The company’s core business centers on delivering electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers through regulated utility operations, maintaining grid reliability, responding to outages and managing customer billing and account services.

PPL’s activities include construction and maintenance of distribution and transmission lines, meter and grid management, and programs to support energy efficiency and the interconnection of distributed resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.