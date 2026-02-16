Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.4167.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on POR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Portland General Electric Stock Up 2.9%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,020,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,857,000 after purchasing an additional 513,517 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 24.1% during the second quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,459,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,728,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 156,164 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 1,342.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,643,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,824,000 after buying an additional 4,321,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,985,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,381,000 after buying an additional 564,379 shares during the period.

POR stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $54.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.