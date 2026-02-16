Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.4167.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th.
View Our Latest Analysis on POR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Portland General Electric Stock Up 2.9%
POR stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $54.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42.
Portland General Electric Company Profile
Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.
As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Portland General Electric
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.