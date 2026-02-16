Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:PORGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.4167.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,020,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,857,000 after purchasing an additional 513,517 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 24.1% during the second quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,459,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,728,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after purchasing an additional 156,164 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 1,342.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,643,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,824,000 after buying an additional 4,321,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,985,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,381,000 after buying an additional 564,379 shares during the period.

POR stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $54.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

