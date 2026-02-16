PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 9,404 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $109,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,436,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,113,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,680,000 after buying an additional 570,141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,343,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,215,000 after acquiring an additional 565,655 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,739.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,717,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,040 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,256,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,053,000 after acquiring an additional 82,520 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $95.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.