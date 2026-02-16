PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,955 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $154,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 46,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $140.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

