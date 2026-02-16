PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,494 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $76,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates (including FY2026 to $3.89 and FY2027 to $4.15) and lifted some quarterly targets, signaling better-than-expected longer‑term earnings progression — supportive for valuation upgrades. Zacks estimate revisions (MarketBeat)

Zacks Research raised several forward earnings estimates (including FY2026 to $3.89 and FY2027 to $4.15) and lifted some quarterly targets, signaling better-than-expected longer‑term earnings progression — supportive for valuation upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Major brokers have recently raised targets and stance (Morgan Stanley to $100/overweight; JPMorgan to $97/overweight; Wells Fargo nudged its target higher), which can attract buying and help lift the stock. Analyst target changes (MarketBeat)

Major brokers have recently raised targets and stance (Morgan Stanley to $100/overweight; JPMorgan to $97/overweight; Wells Fargo nudged its target higher), which can attract buying and help lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Media/TV mention — Jim Cramer highlighted Colgate’s strong growth, a visible endorsement that can spur retail interest and intraday buying. Cramer: Colgate had great growth

Media/TV mention — Jim Cramer highlighted Colgate’s strong growth, a visible endorsement that can spur retail interest and intraday buying. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and shareholder returns remain intact — Colgate paid the routine $0.52 quarterly dividend (annualized $2.08, ~2.2% yield); supportive for income investors but already priced in for many holders. Dividend announcement (MarketBeat)

Dividend and shareholder returns remain intact — Colgate paid the routine $0.52 quarterly dividend (annualized $2.08, ~2.2% yield); supportive for income investors but already priced in for many holders. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity shows small incremental buys by several funds in Q4 (some managers added to positions), indicating steady institutional ownership (~80% held by institutions). That steady demand can limit downside but isn’t a near-term catalyst. Institutional flows (MarketBeat)

Institutional activity shows small incremental buys by several funds in Q4 (some managers added to positions), indicating steady institutional ownership (~80% held by institutions). That steady demand can limit downside but isn’t a near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares (~$1.47M at ~$97.81), reducing his stake materially. Large insider sales can concern investors about timing or personal liquidity needs and may create short‑term selling pressure. COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sells 15,000 shares

Significant insider selling: COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares (~$1.47M at ~$97.81), reducing his stake materially. Large insider sales can concern investors about timing or personal liquidity needs and may create short‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Another insider (John Hazlin) sold ~20,989 shares for ~$1.98M. Multiple insider sales over days amplify the negative signal versus isolated transactions. Investors should watch future filings for patterns. Insider sale: John Hazlin

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $9,223,659.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,073.70. The trade was a 63.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,978,213.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,041.25. The trade was a 54.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.29. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

