PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 80,713 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.56% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $142,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $162.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.22 and its 200 day moving average is $164.76. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $172.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.2627 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

