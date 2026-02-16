PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,799,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,495 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.49% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $189,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 667.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.72 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.01.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -112.98%.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.