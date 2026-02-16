PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,931,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $89,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,616,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,148,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,915,000 after purchasing an additional 499,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 620,942 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,281,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,985,000 after buying an additional 113,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 128.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,614,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,383,000 after buying an additional 1,470,388 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $51.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

