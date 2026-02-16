PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $129.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF $TBLL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,715 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 5.84% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $129,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TBLL opened at $105.78 on Monday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $105.39 and a 52 week high of $105.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.3301 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

