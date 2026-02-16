PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $123.98 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,327 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Paychex worth $123,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 83.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $32,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 40.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $94.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.11. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Paychex had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.