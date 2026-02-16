PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,563 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.70% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $196,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of IWN opened at $199.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.33. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $203.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

